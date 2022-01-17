Whitehall’s Latest £400,000 Diversity & Inclusion Hiring Spree

Whitehall is looking to boost its woke credentials for another year. New job listings from the last few weeks reveal the Treasury, DEFRA, the Crown Prosecution Service, the Information Commissioner’s Office, the Health Department, and even MI5 are on the lookout for more diversity and inclusion hires, all on taxpayer-funded salaries of at least £52,000. The lucky candidate to join the CPS as their new ‘Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Advocate’ might even expect £79,410 a year if they’re based in London…

The six roles, three of which are still open to external candidates (get applying), are:

Treasury : Head of Strategy – Diversity & Inclusion (£60-70,000)

: Head of Strategy – Diversity & Inclusion (£60-70,000) DEFRA : EOI – G7 Diversity & Inclusion Expert (£47-60,000)

: EOI – G7 Diversity & Inclusion Expert (£47-60,000) CPS: Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Advocate (£67-79,000)

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Advocate (£67-79,000) Information Commissioner’s Office : Inclusion and Wellbeing Business Partner (£49-52,000)

: Inclusion and Wellbeing Business Partner (£49-52,000) MI5: Head of EDI and Culture (est. £70,000)

Head of EDI and Culture (est. £70,000) DHSC: Deputy Director HR: Culture, Inclusion & Wellbeing (£71,000)

For a flavour of the kind of responsibilities these new hires can expect, the DHSC says:

“You will work to ensure that diversity, inclusion and wellbeing are a natural part of what we do, embedded in our culture and values, so that we create an environment where everyone can thrive.

Assuming the candidates are talented enough to earn the higher salaries, that’s an annual bill of £402,000 to the taxpayer...

