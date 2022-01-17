Starmer: I’m Not Threatened by a Corbyn Breakaway Party

A bold start to the week from Keir Starmer during his LBC Q&A; responding to a question about whether he’s “threatened” by reports of Corbyn about to form a breakaway hard-left party, the Labour leader confidently responded:

“I don’t feel threatened in the slightest by that… I think the vast majority of Labour supporters want to see a Labour government.”

Starmer also spelt out his timetable for taking power, after step (1) not blame the electorate for 2019, (2) demonstrate the government’s isn’t fit for purpose, (3) now in 2022 to show Labour’s ready for government. Step three may prove his undoing…