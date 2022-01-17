Greens Swerve Livingstone’s Membership Application

Today’s Guardian carries an eyebrow-raising report that Ken Livingston plans on applying to join the Green Party. Livingstone has been unaffiliated from any party after resigning his Labour membership in 2018 in the wake of his Hitler Zionism scandal. Despite the major controversy that would follow an admission into the party, the Greens’ press office were willing to only offer the following comment:

“We welcome everybody who shares our political aims and values to join the Green party.”

When pressed by Guido whether his comments on Hitler and Zionism align with the party’s values, he was merely told cases like Livingstone’s would have to go through a consultation process…

Livingstone now tells the party, “have me in!”, something Green peer Jenny Jones would be happy with, claiming that as his deputy mayor in City Hall she never saw any evidence of antisemitism. Livingston points out his record in City Hall is entirely congruent with Green Party values, not least introducing the congestion charge. I’ll tell you who else liked curbing air pollution…