Gina Miller Defends No-Show Party Launch, Threatens MP Run

Following the barnstorming launch of her “True and Fair” party last week, Gina Miller was in front of the cameras again today to explain why just 13 people – five of whom were political hacks – actually bothered to turn up. Speaking on Politics Live this afternoon, Gina revealed the truth – apparently it was all to do with safety:

“it was a virtual event, we were following… with Omicron… we were having a virtual event, and I do find it quite bemusing that apparently with nobody watching online, that they’ve all managed to write it up and write about my speech. So, uh, I think… we did a virtual event. We did the right thing…”

An event in which rows of chairs were laid out alongside snacks and drinks for the attendees who, presumably, didn’t get the memo that it was supposed to be virtual. At least she’s concerned for the public’s safety. Gina also revealed she’s “hoping to” stand as a True and Fair candidate at the next election, so look forward to that…