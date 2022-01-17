GB News to Play National Anthem Every Morning

GB News has announced it will play God Save the Queen every morning across both TV and radio from tomorrow at 5.59am. The move, announced this afternoon by the channel’s Editorial Director Michael Booker, follows Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell’s campaign to get the BBC to play the happy and glorious tune at the end of every day. Looks like GB News beat them to it.

Speaking today, Booker said:

“We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70-year reign is definitely worth celebrating. We’ve chosen an uplifting instrumental version which, for our television viewers, will feature stunning scenes from across the UK. We think it’s a lovely way to start the day.”

Giving us cause to sing with heart and voice…