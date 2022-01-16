Vicki Young Won’t Replace Laura Kuenssberg

Vicki Young has this evening confirmed the rumour that she has not applied to replace Laura Kuenssberg as the BBC’s Political Editor.

Been getting lots of nice messages about #BBC Political Editor job so wanted to let you all know that for personal reasons I won’t be applying. But look forward to supporting whoever gets this incredible role. — Vicki Young (@BBCVickiYoung) January 16, 2022

Despite being favourite and tipped by Andrew Marr no less – “I think Vicki Young, the current deputy political editor should get it, I think she would be brilliant, she is a real talent and it would be great to see her in the job” – she has decided not to go for one of the highest pressure jobs in political reporting.

Guido has put a few quid on Alex Forsyth, currently the BBC’s Political Correspondent. She’s the front running woman at 10/1 at the bookies. Worth a flutter…