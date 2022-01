YouTuber JaackMaate organised a protest party outside the gates of Downing Street this lunchtime, with 100 people dressed as Boris, dancing and draped in Union Jacks. Ironically the Met showed a lot more interest in the protestors themselves, unlike everyone behind the gates. It seems the public aren’t willing to wait for Sue Gray’s report anymore. For a PM who built a career on getting the public to laugh with him, laughing at him is going to wound…