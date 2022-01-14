Question Time Tory Voters Defect En Masse… Despite Party’s Attempt to Pack Audience with Supporters

Simon Hart will have had an even less pleasant experience on Question Time last night than most government ministers in recent weeks. Following a drawn-out discussion of the recent weeks’ partying allegations, and Fiona Bruce managing to find one audience member willing to speak out in support, the rest of the audience were given their chance to voice their opinion. Fiona asked if any previous Tory voters had changed their minds. You can see the outcome above…

This demonstration of why the Tories now find themselves 10 points behind in the polls is especially withering given three days ago Guido was sent an email from the Welsh Tories trying to pack the audience with their supporters:

“As you will know, it’s important to have a cross section of opinions in the QT audience. And it’s just as important that they should include the views of people like you. So if you’re able to attend Shrewsbury on Thursday and you would like to watch the programme live, why not apply to be in the audience? Not only will it be a fun evening out, but you’ll be doing your bit to help keep the programme balanced.”

Last night, the Question Night flop doesn’t even enter the top three biggest breaking developments. For anyone who went to bed early, we saw:

The Telegraph reveals No. 10 held two raucous late-night parties the night before Prince Philip’s funeral, where the Queen was heartbreakingly pictured by herself obeying the rules. They claim one SpAd – presumably from the Ministry of Sound – DJ’d, and some went to the Strand Co-Op with a suitcase to fetch booze. WIlf’s swing was also broken…

Sutton Coldfield Conservative Association’s committee unanimously voted no confidence in Boris – one of the largest and most Tory seats in the West Midlands.

Andrew Bridgen, a long-time Boris supporter, tells Chopper that he’s submitted a letter of no confidence to Graham Brady.

That New Year’s break to reset went well then…