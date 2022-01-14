NEW: No. 10 Apologises to Palace

Terrible optics from No. 10 just breaking after Boris’s spokesman confirmed during this morning’s lobby briefing that Downing Street has had to apologise to the palace for the parties the night before Prince Philip’s funeral. Asked to clarify exactly what No. 10 has apologised for, the spokesperson said it is “regrettable” the event took place. Bizarrely No. 10 couldn’t say exactly what Downing Street had apologised for. The spokesperson wouldn’t comment on whether he himself had attended either party…

On further details, the PM’s spokesperson wouldn’t comment on details about the size of the booze suitcase, who broke Wilfred’s swing in the garden nor whether the PM knew that his son’s swing had been broken. There have been no resignations overnight off the back of the Telegraph story. Sue Gray has now added the two April 16th Parties to her growing list of party investigations. As one source points out, this isn’t even the first time Boris has had to apologise to the Queen during his premiership…