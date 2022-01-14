CapitalFM’s Co-op Speedrun

CapitalFM conducted their own ‘independent’ inquiry into the lockdown parties today, attempting to outpace the estimated time it took for Number 10 staffers to finish their booze run to the Strand Co-op. They estimate that Number 10 staff could have completed the trip from Downing Street to the Strand and back in thirteen minutes, and “the very same Co-op is almost exactly the same distance from Capital as it is from Downing Street.” Capital co-host Siân Welby managed to do it in eleven minutes, to thunderous applause from colleagues…

Unfortunately, Capital’s investigation does not stand up to scrutiny: according to Google Maps, it takes approximately 9 minutes to walk from Downing Street to the Strand Co-op, whereas the journey from Capital’s office on Leicester Square can be done in just five. That’s a gruelling 0.4 miles for the staffers, compared to 0.2 for Welby.



Guido reckons Sue Gray will need to investigate these latest scandalous claims for herself…