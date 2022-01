The Times Red Box has revealed Jonathan Van-Tam – more commonly known as JVT – is to step down as the deputy chief medical officer. Despite the news coming among the Downing Street party crisis, they claim it has nothing to do with it. Instead he’s returning to his role at the University of Nottingham, fromwhich he’s been on repeated secondment from since 2017 – a loan that’s now up. Another sign that smart people believe the pandemic crisis is effectively over…