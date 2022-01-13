Kawczynski Forced to Apologise Again for Undermining Original Bullying Apology

The Commons Standards Committee has recommended a day’s suspension (excluding sitting Fridays) for Daniel Kawczynski. The move comes after he was hauled over the coals by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme for bullying and harassment and told to give an apology to the house. Kawczynski managed to undermine his apology, however, by giving an interview beforehand. During the interview with his local BBC radio branch, Kawczynski had identified both the name of the committee the complainant had worked on, and their job titles. “Mr Kawczynski had begun the interview by saying “I was on the [redacted: select committee identified]”, and had used the job titles of the complainants nine times during the interview.”
As a result of the interview, the Commissioner found:
Referred to the Standards Committee, they have found the Shrewsbury MP should be “suspended from the service of the House for one sitting day” and specify it shouldn’t be a sitting Friday. He’ll also have to make another apology to the house; BBC Radio Shropshire, prepare your interviewer…