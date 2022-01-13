Kawczynski Forced to Apologise Again for Undermining Original Bullying Apology

The Commons Standards Committee has recommended a day’s suspension (excluding sitting Fridays) for Daniel Kawczynski. The move comes after he was hauled over the coals by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme for bullying and harassment and told to give an apology to the house. Kawczynski managed to undermine his apology, however, by giving an interview beforehand. During the interview with his local BBC radio branch, Kawczynski had identified both the name of the committee the complainant had worked on, and their job titles. “Mr Kawczynski had begun the interview by saying “I was on the [redacted: select committee identified]”, and had used the job titles of the complainants nine times during the interview.”

As a result of the interview, the Commissioner found:

Kawczynski had failed to comply with the requirements of confidentiality established by the IEP in its guidance and in specific instructions given to him.

His actions will have a detrimental affect [sic] not only on those who may be considering making a complaint [under the ICGS] but also those who have been through the system or are currently going through it.

He has undermined the ICGS through the numerous statements he made to the media on the 14 June 2021.

In undermining his apology Mr Kawczynski has in effect failed to comply with the sanction imposed by the IEP.

His actions have caused significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons as a whole.

Referred to the Standards Committee, they have found the Shrewsbury MP should be “suspended from the service of the House for one sitting day” and specify it shouldn’t be a sitting Friday. He’ll also have to make another apology to the house; BBC Radio Shropshire, prepare your interviewer…