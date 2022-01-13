Government Quango Publishes Woke Glossary Covering ‘Decolonisation’ and ‘Microaggressions’
Once again, the government’s inability to control the actions of civil servants is proving an embarrassment for a political operation intent on preventing continued wokery. While UKRI – the BEIS QUANGO – might be responsible for apportioning research and innovation funding, they’ve found time to also start lecturing on diversity issues. By releasing a woke dictionary…
Sent to Guido, the glossary offers UKRI staff information on new socially-progressive phrases, such as:
- Accountability: Ways individuals and communities hold themselves to their goals and actions, while acknowledging the values and groups to which they are responsible.
- Anti-oppression: Recognising oppressions that exist in society and ways to mitigate their effects to equalise the power imbalance in communities.
- Decolonisation: The process of undoing colonising practices, confronting and challenging practices in the past, which are still present today.
- Microaggression: Daily behaviour (verbal or nonverbal) that communicates hostile or negative insults towards a group, either intentionally or unintentionally.
- Safe space: Daily behaviour (verbal or nonverbal) that communicates hostile or negative insults towards a group, either intentionally or unintentionally.
It’s amazing UKRI have time to bother with such nonsense. Kwasi Kwarteng has already launched a review into the body after ministerial concerns about its spending and general accountability. A Whitehall source tells Guido “This victim mentality gibberish on microaggressions and decolonisation is exactly why ministers are reviewing UKRI’s future”…