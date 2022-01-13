Government Quango Publishes Woke Glossary Covering ‘Decolonisation’ and ‘Microaggressions’

Once again, the government’s inability to control the actions of civil servants is proving an embarrassment for a political operation intent on preventing continued wokery. While UKRI – the BEIS QUANGO – might be responsible for apportioning research and innovation funding, they’ve found time to also start lecturing on diversity issues. By releasing a woke dictionary…

Sent to Guido, the glossary offers UKRI staff information on new socially-progressive phrases, such as:

Accountability: Ways individuals and communities hold themselves to their goals and actions, while acknowledging the values and groups to which they are responsible.

Ways individuals and communities hold themselves to their goals and actions, while acknowledging the values and groups to which they are responsible. Anti-oppression: Recognising oppressions that exist in society and ways to mitigate their effects to equalise the power imbalance in communities.

Recognising oppressions that exist in society and ways to mitigate their effects to equalise the power imbalance in communities. Decolonisation: The process of undoing colonising practices, confronting and challenging practices in the past, which are still present today.

The process of undoing colonising practices, confronting and challenging practices in the past, which are still present today. Microaggression: Daily behaviour (verbal or nonverbal) that communicates hostile or negative insults towards a group, either intentionally or unintentionally.

Daily behaviour (verbal or nonverbal) that communicates hostile or negative insults towards a group, either intentionally or unintentionally. Safe space: Daily behaviour (verbal or nonverbal) that communicates hostile or negative insults towards a group, either intentionally or unintentionally.

It’s amazing UKRI have time to bother with such nonsense. Kwasi Kwarteng has already launched a review into the body after ministerial concerns about its spending and general accountability. A Whitehall source tells Guido “This victim mentality gibberish on microaggressions and decolonisation is exactly why ministers are reviewing UKRI’s future”…