Ed Davey Received £5,000 from Christine Lee

The spy scandal enveloping Westminster this afternoon has already forced Barry Gardiner and Alan Mak to put water between them and accused CCP informant Christine Lee. Guido, however, can reveal a further connection: LibDem leader Ed Davey. According to Sir Ed’s register of interests his local branch accepted a £5,000 donation from Lee in November 2013.

Putting the donation to Ed Davey, a spokesman told Guido the leader is shocked by the revelations, however today’s email from Mr Speaker was the “first time he has been given cause to be concerned about a donation to his local party association received in 2013.”:

“The Government must make it a national security priority to protect the UK’s democracy from threats and interference by foreign actors. “This donation was reported properly and all rules and guidance was followed – as Ed expects is the case with donations made to colleagues across the House.”

Quite unequivocal, though it’s not Ed’s only questionable Chinese-linked donation. As Guido revealed in 2020, he also pocketed £5,000 from Huawei’s chief advisor…