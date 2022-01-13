Brandon Lewis: “I Absolutely See the Logic” of Garden Party

After Downing Street pulled Grant Shapps from the media round yesterday, it was Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis who had the task of defending the Prime Minister this morning. With Jacob Rees-Mogg adding fuel to the fire last night by claiming Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross was a “lightweight“, and another damning YouGov poll showing Labour are now ten points ahead, it was a tall order for Lewis. It was a tough hand to play…

Speaking on Sky News, Lewis said:

“It’s difficult to explain, but the reality of how Downing Street works – and the garden is actually an integral part of Downing Street – I absolutely can see the logic of the Prime Minister going outside to talk to the staff who’ve ben working together and focused on things around Covid all day…”

It would be helpful if Boris or a Cabinet minister could clarify what a “work event” like this actually means, given there was no precedent for this in the guidance back in 2020. You either worked if it was essential, or you stayed at home. Where does the booze fit in?