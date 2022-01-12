Public Support for Boris Collapsing

The latest polls make for some appalling reading for the PM. YouGov currently find 56% of respondents think the PM should resign, versus 27% thinking he should stay. Thanks to the inclusion of ‘don’t knows’, this headline figure looks marginally better for Boris than Comres’ poll out yesterday; that has support for his resignation at 66%, including 42% of 2019 Conservative. Versus just 45% of his 2019 voters still backing him.

On the question of whether the PM is still an asset to the Tory party, 2019 Conservative voters are split at 45%. Leave voters, that helped Boris form his red wall-destroying coalition, have now ebbed away, so 52% now believe he is no longer an asset to the party.

Far from the new year break allowing the No. 10 operation to reset, the ‘should resign’ Comres figure is now 12 points higher than seen in the snap poll in the wake of the Allegra Straton scandal. The 2019 Tory voter ‘resign’ figure is also up nine points. Once 2019 Tory MPs feel Boris is no longer an election-winning machine, he’ll discover there’s not much loyalty left…