Guido must apologise to the Red Lion: following yesterday’s story revealing SW1’s favourite pub is considering hosting karaoke nights soon, staff expressed their irritation at having to repeatedly field questions about the news from budding vocalists as they ordered drinks. Guido was reminded the plans are still very much in the early stages, so don’t expect Whitehall to turn into Glastonbury overnight. In other news, they’re also thinking of introducing a comedy club…