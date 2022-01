GB News viewers may have noticed the on-screen talent have made a few sartorial improvements since the turn of the year, with Tom Harwood even – for the first time ever – wearing a tie to present his show each morning. Guido learns this isn’t a personal wardrobe choice, with¬†bosses telling hosts it’s time to “smarten up” for the new year, so ties and top buttons are now mandatory.¬†Still, it’s not all bad news for Tom et al. – yesterday Guido revealed they’ve overtaken LBC in YouTube subscribers…