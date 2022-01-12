Downing Street Puts Up No Morning Round Minister

For the second time in a month, No. 10 has refused to put up a minister for the morning media round to answer questions about Downing Street’s partying.
R4 says no minister was made available for the Today Programme this morning— Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) January 12, 2022
Given the last time this happened was the morning after the Allegra Stratton video, and as per Chopper’s tweet last night, this all points to the PM giving a pre-prepared statement before PMQs. It’s going to be a long morning…
UPDATE: It was Grant Shapps who was pulled