Downing Street Puts Up No Morning Round Minister

For the second time in a month, No. 10 has refused to put up a minister for the morning media round to answer questions about Downing Street’s partying.

R4 says no minister was made available for the Today Programme this morning — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) January 12, 2022

No ministers on today's broadcast round to face up to questions about parties



Kay Burley: "Is the party over for the Prime Minister? We would ask the Government, but the minister is not available this morning... The invitation is still open" https://t.co/UlSw7Lz8LL — Dominic Penna (@DominicPenna) January 12, 2022

Given the last time this happened was the morning after the Allegra Stratton video, and as per Chopper’s tweet last night, this all points to the PM giving a pre-prepared statement before PMQs. It’s going to be a long morning…

UPDATE: It was Grant Shapps who was pulled