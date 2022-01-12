Anne Marie Morris Confirms Removal of Whip

Following Politico’s revelation that Anne Marie Morris MP has had the whip withdrawn, she’s since confirmed her sacking from the party. The whip’s move comes after Morris was the only Tory to rebel in favour of Labour’s energy motion yesterday. Despite plenty of government backbenchers on her side, most opposed Labour’s motion on the basis it took control of Commons procedure to force a change, handing control to the opposition. Morris says she regrets nothing:

“It is deeply disappointing to have had the Whip removed by the Government, especially on a matter of simply standing up for what I believed to be the best interests of my constituents. […] I fully appreciate that the Government’s opposition to the motion was more to do with the way in which the Opposition worded the motion and parliamentary procedural technicalities of them taking over the order of business on a future day. To be clear, had that happened (unlikely given the Government’s majority) and the Opposition had tabled a Bill that I disagreed with, then I would have voted against it. Having said that, I’m afraid I believe that any disagreement over parliamentary procedure will always come second to standing up for the best interests of my constituents. People are struggling with their energy bills and action is needed and it’s needed now.”

This is of course the second time she’s lost the whip in five years… having said the n-word in 2017.