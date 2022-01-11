Newspaper Round-Up: “Bring Your Own Booze” Lockdown Party

Unfortunately for the PM 2022 hasn’t brought an end to the Partygate saga after all. Following ITV News’ bombshell last night that over 100 No. 10 staff were invited to a Downing Street garden party at the height of the first lockdown – attended by Boris himself – almost all the papers this morning have splashed with the same damning headline. Here’s the round-up:

  • Daily Express: Enough Boris! You must end ‘partygate’ farce now.
  • Daily Mail: Boris rocked by new party revelations.
  • Daily Mirror: Invite to do what you like.
  • i: ‘Bring your own booze!’
  • Metro: Downing It Street.
  • The Guardian: Fury as email reveals No 10 ‘bring your own booze’ lockdown party.’
  • The Independent: PM ‘among 40 guests’ at No 10 lockdown party.

Health Minister Ed Argar had the thankless task of defending the government on this morning’s media round – so much as a defence was even possible. Ultimately, Argar fell back on the “wait for Sue Gray’s report” line, which is probably all he could feasibly get away with at this point. It’s a line that will certainly have to give way before PMQs tomorrow…
