Mogg: the Point of Cabinet is to Disagree

Commenting more candidly on reports that he voiced opposition to the National Insurance rise in Cabinet last week, Jacob Rees-Mogg has told the Moggcast that while upholding collective responsibility, “it must be right that ministers can, in cabinet, discuss the important issues of the day”:

“And that the whole point of Cabinet is that it disagrees, and then comes to a conclusion that everyone is bound by. If we just turned up like a lot of nodding dolls or whatever they are and agreed with whatever was put in front of us what would be the point of it? It becomes a completely formulaic symbolic opperation”

Asked if he’d resign over opposition to the National Insurance rise, Jacob flatly said “I’m fully supportive of the Prime Minister”. Hmm…