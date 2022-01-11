Jolyon Wins University Challenge… After Getting Almost Every Question Wrong

Guido congratulates Jolyon for leading his team to an extremely rare victory in Christmas University Challenge over the holiday, although only in the face of incredibly weak opposition. Having managed to flub almost every single question – on topics ranging from pop culture, history and literature – Jolyon benefitted from a Christmas miracle to pull it out of the bag in the last round. Points were rightly deducted for guessing ‘Joe Biden’ to the question “March 2021 marked the centenary of the inauguration of which US President”. A barnstorming performance which Paxman kindly dubbed “just about respectable”…