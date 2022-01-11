Energy Minister Eviscerates Labour’s VAT Motion

Greg Hands delivered the appropriately named winding-up speech to Labour’s opposition motion, in which he absolutely slammed them for playing “student politics”, and focussing on procedural trickery rather than policy amending. Among the best quotes were:

“Labour doesn’t have a plan, they have a four-page motion. A four-page motion is not a plan”

“This is a student union tactic which they well-rehearsed during the Brexit years”

“With the departure for the member of Islington North as leader of the Labour Party I thought it might have a return to serious opposition politics”

“They have completely lost the plot into their own world of procedural gobbledygook”

Hands’ recanting of Labour’s day-by-day comms strategy was almost Hague-esque…