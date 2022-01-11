Jolyon Suing Met Over Failure to Investigate No. 10 Parties

The Met’s morning isn’t going much better than No. 10’s, as Jolyon’s Good Law Project has just issued formal legal proceedings against the force over their failure to investigate the No. 10 party on 18 December 2020. Prior to Christmas, the project asked the Met to explain their decision not to investigate and, if they couldn’t, reverse their decision. As Jolyon’s team point out, each new party revelation makes the Met’s policy of not investigation even more damning.

Their letter points out the force’s absurd policy of refusing to carry out any investigative work of its own, merely relying on No. 10’s unbelievable assurances that no rules had been broken. Despite Guido having many differences with Jolyon, he’s right to press this one – the Met have been inconsistent in how they apply lockdown laws to Downing Street staff and us mere plebs. Jolyon says:

“You can have the rule of law, or you can defer to the powerful. But you can’t have both. Cressida Dick’s cat will know that multiple criminal offences were committed. It shames the Met, and ultimately all of us, that she refuses to investigate.”

Bring it on…