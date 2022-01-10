Vaz Is Back Again

Keith Vaz was back on the campaign trail over the weekend for Leicester East, doing his bit to elect Labour candidate Shahid Ullah Khan as the new councillor for Evington. As the photo above shows, Vaz and his team provoked a strong reaction from some of the locals.

Guido also hears Vaz has allegedly now reached a deal with Leicester East Labour to step aside in the inevitable by-election to replace Claudia Webbe. As part of that deal, the party has agreed to try and find a job for Vaz’s daughter – although not as the candidate for Leicester East, as Keith had reportedly hoped. Instead, it’s assumed she’ll stand in a Labour safe seat at the next general election, so don’t expect Vaz to go away again any time soon.