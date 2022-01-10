UK Scientific Advisors Admit they “Misread” US Self-Isolation Guidance

On Trevor Philips yesterday, Nadhim Zahawi informed viewers that calls to cut UK’s isolation rules to five days based on the US’s epidemiological guidance was misjudged as they only begin isolation from the moment of a positive test rather than the first moment of symptoms. It now transpires this – based off official advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) – is wrong…

Following the PM hinting at a cut from seven to five days this morning, the UKHSA has acknowledged its summary of US self-isolation rules was based off a “misreading”, according to The Times, and the blog post has now been quietly amended:

The US Centres for Disease Control has now clarified their isolation periods do start after the first appearance of symptoms, giving further credence to Tory backbenchers’ calls for a cut. This country has had enough of experts…