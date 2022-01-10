Nick Robinson Announces Gove is Stuck in BBC Lift

In top irony for the secretary of state for levelling up, Michael Gove’s Today interview hit a snag this morning as he, advisors and security got stuck in a BBC lift en route. Nick Robinson told listeners:

“We’ve had breaking news this morning that W1A is not, in fact, a satirical programme, because we were hoping to talk to Michael Gove – you might have been hoping to hear from Michael Gove at this time… Mr Gove is stuck in the broadcasting house lift. I wish I could say this was a joke… he’s keeping cheerful.”

At 8.22, Guido got confirmation that Michael had finally been freed from the lift.

Breaking W1A - Michael Gove finally free from the lift behind my desk, where he has been stuck for half an hour pic.twitter.com/Y9g7X3SA4i — Jack Lamport (@JackLamport) January 10, 2022

Gove will no doubt be taking steps to avoid such a crisis happening again…