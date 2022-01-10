Molly-Mae’s Not-Quite Apology

After relentless complaining from Twitter and the media, Love Island star and Thatcherite girl boss Molly-Mae Hague has released another statement clarifying her recent comments on hard work and aspiration. Looks like her team’s efforts to put this story to bed on Friday didn’t quite work…

On Instagram this afternoon, Hague put out something of an apology:

“I wanted to come back online today as normal but I feel like before I do I just wanted to say this. When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways, however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do. “I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.”

Apologising to those who ‘misunderstood the meaning’ of what she said is perfect politician-speak while not backing down from her original beliefs. This lady is still not for turning…