Boris Mulling Reducing Self-Isolation Period to 5 Days

Boris this morning confirming the government is considering reducing the Covid self-isolation period from 7 days to 5, as the US has already implemented:

“We’re looking at [it]… we will act according to the science as we always have. But what I would say to everybody is that Omicron is still out there, it’s incredibly contagious. Everyone will know somebody who has had it, it can be pretty unpleasant.”

This follows Michael Gove’s comments earlier today on the potential lifting of Plan B measures in a few weeks, provided the NHS continues to keep Omicron under control. Looking increasingly likely that pandemic measures will – finally – wind down sooner rather than later…