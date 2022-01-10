Bitch Fight of the Week: Andy Murray Versus Nigel Farage

Clearly no love lost this morning between tennis star Andy Murray and Nigel Farage. In the wake of Novak Djokovic’s successful appeal against deportation from Australia, Nige posted a video last night showing himself celebrate the news with Djokovic’s family in the tennis star’s trophy room:

In the trophy room with Novak's brother Djordje. pic.twitter.com/DjgD4ItdMz — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 9, 2022

Murray took the opening serve, hurling this cheap shot across the net this morning:

Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you’ve spent most of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported.😉 https://t.co/rfFn1hdXlu — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 9, 2022

Sweeping away the backhanded jibe, Farage smashed back by telling Murray he “clearly [doesn’t] understand politics” and is “filled with prejudice”:

Dear Andy, you clearly don't understand politics or the Brexit campaign but are filled with prejudice.



Concentrate on the tennis and, a word of advice, crack a smile every now and again. 😃 https://t.co/8s943WUSQ1 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 10, 2022

Inevitably the Twitterati already declared it game, set, match, although Guido reckons the ball’s now in Murray’s court to decide who takes it home. At match point, Guido – as always – leaves it to the readers to sit in the umpire’s chair…