Bitch Fight of the Week: Andy Murray Versus Nigel Farage

Clearly no love lost this morning between tennis star Andy Murray and Nigel Farage. In the wake of Novak Djokovic’s successful appeal against deportation from Australia, Nige posted a video last night showing himself celebrate the news with Djokovic’s family in the tennis star’s trophy room:

Murray took the opening serve, hurling this cheap shot across the net this morning:

Sweeping away the backhanded jibe, Farage smashed back by telling Murray he “clearly [doesn’t] understand politics” and is “filled with prejudice”:

Inevitably the Twitterati already declared it game, set, match, although Guido reckons the ball’s now in Murray’s court to decide who takes it home. At match point, Guido – as always – leaves it to the readers to sit in the umpire’s chair…
January 10 2022 @ 12:38
