Molly-Mae Sticks to Her Guns in Face of Mass Socialist Whingeing

Love Island star and Thatcherite girl boss Molly-Mae Hague has, correctly, stuck to her guns following mass online lefty criticism about her comments on hard work and aspiration. A statement put out by her team this afternoon declares “if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined”:

“Molly did a podcast interview in December about her own rise to success. If you listen to the full conversation and interview Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself. This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success.

Molly refers to a quote which says “We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce”. She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote.

Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life. Molly is not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation she can only speak of her own experience.”