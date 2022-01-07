Maajid Nawaz Out At LBC

LBC has released a statement this afternoon confirming that presenter Maajid Nawaz is leaving the station with “immediate effect”:

“Maajid Nawaz’s contract with LBC is up very shortly and following discussions with him, Maajid will no longer present a show on LBC with immediate effect. We thank Maajid for the contribution he has made to LBC and wish him well.”

Nawaz’s increasingly vaccine-sceptic views had drawn ire from almost all corners, not least from his own colleagues at LBC. Just before Christmas, Iain Dale said he couldn’t “stand by while this sort of irresponsible and dangerous propaganda is spread by someone who ought to know better.” Looks like his position became untenable.