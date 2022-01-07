Braverman “Carefully Considering” Referring Colston Four Case to Court of Appeal

Attorney General Suella Braverman has this morning released a statement saying she is “carefully considering” referring the Colston statue case to the Court of Appeal, following Wednesday’s jury verdict that the four suspects charged for pulling down Bristol’s Edward Colston statue had been found innocent. Writing this morning, Braverman said:

“Trial by jury is an important guardian of liberty & must not be undermined. However, the decision in the Colston statue case is causing confusion. Without affecting the result of this case, as Attorney General, I am able to refer matters to the Court of Appeal so that senior judges have the opportunity to clarify the law for future cases. I am carefully considering whether to do so.”

Presumably the Court of Appeal will reiterate that even when the jury are idiots, the verdict is the verdict…