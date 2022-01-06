Vine Denies Gove Affair

Sarah Vine has used a tell-all Tatler interview to deny that her ex, Michael Gove, had an affair that caused the marriage to break down. Instead she blames the stresses of political life:

“despite all the rumours, his only mistress was politics. That’s what he is in love with. He is genuinely in love with politics.”

Adding, “The mistress wins in the end. It’s all about making sure she is happy.”

Unlike the Cabinet’s prior marriage breakdown, in the form of Matt and Martha Hancock, it sounds like the couple’s relationship has remained cordial:

“It’s not because we hate each other, it’s because I can’t look after my family and myself and be a wife of politics.”

Vine claims her “ulterior motive throughout my entire life was to stop my husband being prime minister because I can’t think of anything worse.” Now there’s nothing stopping him…