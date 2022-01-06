Love Island’s New Thatcherite Role Model

Twitter-obsessed co-conspirators may have noticed the name “Molly-Mae Hague” trending today, as the former Love Island winner gets slammed by left-wing whingers for her comments on aspiration and hard work. Speaking on a podcast the Pretty Little Things creative director espoused:

“I just think you’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.” “When I’ve spoken in the past I’ve been slammed a little bit, with people saying, ‘It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles. So for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.”

Naturally Molle Mae’s belief that individuals are responsible for their own lot in life, and that hard work can improve one’s life, have outraged the left, branding her “gross” and “tone deaf” and even “a little mini-Thatcher girl boss”:

Guido thinks 2022 could actually be the year of the “Thatcher Girl Boss” …