Tory MP’s Questionable Unpaid Internship Offer

Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski, who recently made headlines for billing taxpayers over £22,000 for his own Polish lessons, is now on the hunt for a new parliamentary intern. While budding politicos have another 11 days to apply, be warned: Kawczynski has no intention of paying. The job listing reveals that, for a 3-month contract, the successful applicant should only expect Kawczynski to cover their travel and food expenses. He won’t pay for his Polish lessons, so not much of a surprise to see he won’t pay his staff either…

Kawczynski looks even worse as fellow Tory MP Chris Loder is also advertising for an intern, with an almost identical list of responsibilities. Unlike his Shrewsbury colleague, however, he’s offering £18-20,000 per annum pro-rata. Loder’s application deadline is one day after Kawczynski’s, so candidates will have a little more time to refine their applications…