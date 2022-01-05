Parliament’s New Covid Rules Go Down “Very Badly”

Last night, workers on the parliamentary estate received an email informing them of the latest Covid measures. While many, such as rules about guests, remote working, face masks and banqueting, remained the same, a new measure on testing has raised the ire of some. Anyone who tests positive, such as Sir Keir, is now requested to actively “notify the parliamentary test and trace team”. The ayes to the right, the nose swab to the left…

An MP has been in touch to say this part especially has gone down “very badly” with their colleagues on a medical privacy point of view. While they’re happy to take regular tests – so long as they’re able to get their hands on them – the parliament authorities can “bugger off” when it comes to reporting their outcomes. As is pointed out, MPs aren’t employees anyway, so this isn’t enforceable…