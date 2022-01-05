Macron’s Plan to “Piss Off” Over 4 Million French People

President Macron has declared his Covid strategy is to now “piss off” the unvaccinated, by making their daily lives more almost impossible to continue. An interview with Le Parisien yesterday saw Macron declare:

“I am not about pissing off the French people, but as for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy.” “In a democracy, the worst enemies are lies and stupidity. We are putting pressure on the unvaccinated by limiting, as much as possible, their access to activities in social life.”

As of seven days ago, four million eligible French people are currently un-jabbed…

The French parliament is currently debating a bill that will not only discount a negative Covid test as sufficient qualification to enter venues, it will prevent non-fully vaccinated people accessing places like cafes, restaurants, cinemas, museums, concert venues and sporting arenas. They’d also be prevented from boarding trains and planes. It shouldn’t be too difficult to piss off just four million of his citizens, Macron’s been pissing off far higher numbers constantly since his election…