Apology Needed from Sturgeon for Sarcastic Verbal Tirade Against Journalist

On 22nd December, England’s Covid rules changed so infected individuals can stop isolating after seven days rather than ten, so long as they test negative on day six and seven. Six days ago Wales followed suit, and a day later Northern Ireland copied the change. Leaving one obvious outlier…

It now looks like Sturgeon will confirm the cut, with a statement expected later today and her deputy John Swinney saying yesterday that their administration is “actively considering” reducing the self-isolation period. There’s just one problem with the move if it goes ahead – it’ll be a very embarrassing U-turn on Sturgeon’s part…

On December 17th, Scottish Mail political editor Mike Blackley dared ask the First Minister whether there’s “anything else that can be done to help… could you cut the requirement for self-isolation?”, to which a rattled Sturgeon rudely shot back:

“Yeah because that’d really help ’cause that would spread infections even further and that would not be doing any favours to businesses.”

At the time the clip received condemnation, with Sturgeon accused of an “unwarranted & rude verbal attack”. Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden now says he is “looking forward to hearing Nicola Sturgeon’s apology to Mike Blackly for her immature response” ahead of the presumed cut to Scottish self-isolation requirements. Don’t hold your breath Douglas…