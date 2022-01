Starmer is so keen to audition for the role of PM he’s now forgetting his speech mid-way through. Guido’s just glad he hadn’t recently visited Peppa Pig World…

Meanwhile, local Tories have pointed out to Guido that Starmer’s visit to Birmingham is incorporating just two constituencies: Ladywood and Yardley, which have 28,000 and 10,000 majorities respectively. An interesting location strategy for a party supposedly on the cusp of reclaiming the Red Wall…