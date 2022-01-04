Is Wes Streeting Really a Tony Blair Hypocrite?

Following the announcement of Tony Blair’s knighthood on New Year’s Eve – which has already seen over 500,000 sign a petition to strip him of the gong – Shadow Education Secretary Wes Streeting heaped praise on the award:

Congratulations to Sir Tony Blair, but I know he’ll be even more proud that @ValerieAmos, a personal hero of mine and so many others, has become - yet again - a trailblazer. So many firsts in her career, beating a path for others to follow. A totally inspirational woman. https://t.co/mVGc7JH2rR — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) December 31, 2021

Immediately, left-wing critics of Wes pointed out his views had seemingly done a 180-degree U-turn since 2010, when he tweeted that Blair should be “tried at the Hague for the various war crimes to his sordid name”.

This would be a startling change of attitude towards the former PM, had he not outed none other than Owen Jones as the author of said tweet back at Labour Party conference 2021.

Thankfully for Tony, his knightly successor Sir Keir has defended his New Year award, telling GMB this morning he deserves the honour. This ain’t no Blair ditch project…