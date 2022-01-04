Boris’s Brexit Bill Cut U-Turn

Responding to calls to cut VAT on energy bills at Lobby this afternoon, the PM’s spokesperson told hacks that such a slash would “not guarantee prices fall, given that price rises are driven by a number of factors which we are seeing played out worldwide”. At the moment the government plans on lifting the energy cap to avert the unintended outcomes of the socialist policy they were precisely warned would be a consequence…

This is quite a reversal of the PM’s thinking, who in May 2016 penned a joint op-ed with Michael Gove for The Sun, professing that leaving the EU and taking back control would lower fuel bills as we could cut VAT:

“And fuel bills will be lower for everyone. In 1993, VAT on household energy bills was imposed. This makes gas and electricity much more expensive. EU rules mean we cannot take VAT off those bills. The least wealthy are hit particularly hard. The poorest households spend three times more of their income on household energy bills than the richest households spend. As long as we are in the EU, we are not allowed to cut this tax.”

Hopefully, when push comes to shove, Boris will have a lightbulb moment and return to his 2016 convictions…