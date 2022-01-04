Anti-Vaxxers Arrested After Targeting Sajid’s House

In a widely-missed incident, anti-vaxxers targetted Sajid Javid’s own house yesterday in a ridiculous stunt to ‘serve him papers’. They ended up coming face-to-face with the Health Secretary’s daughter, who they filmed taking receipt of the letter – which begs the question of whether Sajid’s security needs beefing up, given the conspiracy theorists claimed they’d driven away just as activists arrived. The film, uploaded to a niche streaming platform, showed the protestor telling security, when they eventually turned up, that his name was Geza Tarjanyi and had been arrested 14 times before. He was swiftly arrested…
