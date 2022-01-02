September Review: Boris and GB News Reshuffle, Guido Versus Novara and Insulate Britain

It was all change over in No. 10 as weeks of speculation finally resulted in a long-awaited reshuffle – a rather large one at that, seeing off Gavin Williamson, Robert Buckland and Rob Jenrick as well as the demotions of Dominic Raab and Amanda Milling. Liz Truss got promoted to Foreign Secretary, providing a much-needed rival to heir apparent Rishi. Charles Walker and Anna Soubry’s Reshuffle bust-up on Newsnight was well worth a watch.

It wasn’t just the Cabinet facing big-name departures. Despite starting to get a consistent foot-hold on viewing figures and ironing out their technical glitches, Andrew Neil quit GB News – with Guido first to break the news. The same month it was also announced Isabel Oakeshott would be joining the channel…

While Neil’s subsequent attacks on his old network may not have been cricket, he was still better behaved than the team over at Novara Media, who took umbrage with Guido’s exposé that they were paying staff less than their own desired national minimum wage policy of £15-per-hour. Ash Sarkar immediately reached for some personal insults in lieu of an actual defence…

Extinction Rebellion, and their new sister outlet Insulate Britain, continued to be a nuisance, though the country had clearly run out of tolerance for the eco-terrorists. Even Richard Madeley bagged a great moment on GMB as he labelled one of their protestors a fascist. The next week GMB played host to Insulate Britain’s own Piers Morgan impressionist, who marched offset after admitting he himself didn’t have an insulated home. Guido’s editor also took the fight to them outside the Home Office. They didn’t seem to have answers to his very basic policy questions…

Headline of the month: Will Someone at ITV Stop Peston Tweeting?