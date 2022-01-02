October Review: Westminster’s Losses, Conference Antics and Sky’s Climate Alarmism Flops

October was an awful month for SW1 as we lost two incredibly highly spoken-of members of parliament. The death of James Brokenshire to cancer was shortly followed by the horrific murder of Sir David Amess in his constituency. Both are badly missed.

While Claudia Webbe was found guilty of harassment in October, it will be remembered as the month Boris’s premiership hit the buffers – or, as he put it, he crashed the car. Towards the end of the month, the Commons Standards Committee found Owen Paterson guilty of a major breach of the House’s lobbying and advocacy rules, which at the start of November would see the government attempt to overturn said rules to protect him, thus sparking sleaze-gate. More on this in November’s review.

Tory Conference was one of the most underwhelming in recent memory, with almost no scandals nor news, albeit Guido managed to scoop Dom Raab’s policy announcement on planned changes to the Human Rights Act. Lewis Goodall’s take on Dancing Queen lives longer in the memory however…

The public continued their fightback against Insulate Britain, with co-conspirators heaping praise on the brave entrepreneur who gently brushed her Range Rover against one of the irritants. The appropriately named driver, Sherrilyn Speid, wasn’t the only one, with plenty of fellow members of the public having to take the law into their own hands and drag protestors off the road. One particularly dim protestor who glued his head to the road was filmed noting their concerns about their face…

Meanwhile Guido had to take Sky News to task over an absurdly misleading climate report that implied Buckingham Palace could be flooded by 2030 – implying the sea is to rise by some 20 metres from where it is now. Funnily enough, their viewing figures plummet every time the daily climate show comes on…

There seemed to be a certain theme to some of October’s most-read pieces:

The Tories may have abandoned the free market, however the laws of supply and demand are still very much at play on order-order…

Honourable mentions:

Headline of the month: BBC’s had Enœf of Tory MP’s Conference Antics*

*A pun so bad Nick Robinson derided it on the following morning’s Today Programme