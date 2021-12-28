2021’s Most Watched: Rayner Mauled, Sadiq’s Shouty Advisor, Ashworth, Drakeford… and Extinction Rebellion’s Breast Activist Ever

As 2021 comes to a close, Guido’s going to indulge in some reflections on the year just gone. As co-conspirators stay tuned for the usual month-by-month story round-ups, it’s time to count down this year’s most-watched stories. In reverse order, the most popular were…

5. Extinction Rebellion Lay Bare the Naked Reality of Climate Change

Guido can’t fathom why this one proved so popular. He even went on to get an interview with the activist. Certainly the eco-terrorist group’s most popular activist to ever grace the site, as proven by her total four articles…

4. Drakeford Considers Temporary Curfew for Men

Unfortunately for Welsh Men, Drakeford did end up bring in curfews this year, as well as for women with his never-ending lockdown loving…

3. Jon Ashworth Sends Condolences to the Family of the Liverpool Taxi Passenger

It wouldn’t be a Guido annual review without an embarrassing recording of Jon Ashworth…

2. Khan’s Statue Advisor Yells at Queen and Threatens to Punch Security

1. Rayner’s Mauling By Mordaunt

An incredible article view performance for a non-cabinet minister. While Penny had other top moments in the last 12 months, Angie’s year was less successful. Guido followed up on Penny’s mauling, which proved this year’s most-read article full stop, with a fact check ruling she correctly identified Rayner’s sources of funding. Unfortunately for the government, Labour’s push on Sleaze eventually paid polling dividends…