Government Agrees No New Restrictions Until at Least After New Year

Sajid Javid says:

”Of course we look at the data on a daily basis, that hasn’t changed over the Christmas period.

But there will be no further measures before the New Year. We won’t be taking any further measures, of course people should remain and cautious as we approach New Year’s celebrations. And you know take a lateral flow test if that makes sense. Celebrate outside if you can have some ventilation indoors, if you can, please remain cautious and when we get into the New Year, of course, we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures but nothing more until then at least”