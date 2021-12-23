UK Health and Security Agency Formally Confirms Omicron up to 70% Less Likely to Need Hospital Care

“The UK Health Security Agency says its early findings are “encouraging” but the variant could still lead to large numbers of people in hospital.
It also shows the vaccine’s ability to stop you catching Omicron starts to wane 10 weeks after a booster dose.
Protection against severe disease is likely to be far more robust.
The report comes hot on the heels of data from South Africa, Denmark, England and Scotland which all pointed to reduced severity.
The latest analysis is based on all cases of Omicron and Delta in the UK since the beginning of November, including 132 people admitted to hospital with the variant. There have also been 14 deaths in people within 28 days of catching Omicron.
The report shows people catching Omicron are:
31% to 45% less likely to go to A&E
50% to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital for treatment”