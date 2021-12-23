Starmer’s 2021 Christmas Message

“I want to wish you a very Merry Christmas.

Christmas is a time for Christians across Britain and across the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

It’s a time to come together, to spend time with friends, with family and with loved ones.

Christmas is also a time of reflection.

This year, like last year, has been incredibly difficult for our country.

Too many families have experienced unimaginable loss.

For too many, there will be one less chair at the table for the Christmas meal.

But, in the darkest of times, Christian values of kindness, of compassion and hope have shone through.

Communities have come together to help one another.

Key workers have saved countless lives.

Armed service men and women both here and abroad have, as ever, played a huge part in protecting us all.

Our brilliant NHS, which has done so much good since Labour founded it almost 75 years ago now, has vaccinated the country.

You keep our country safe.

On behalf of all of us, I want to say a heartfelt thank you.

This year has been tough.

But I believe that if we stick together, support each other and work together, we can find a path through.

I know a better future is possible.

So from my family to yours, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas.”